RETRO FINDS: Wrangler has looked to its past for its latest range, dubbed Icons. The collection, which launches Feb. 25, will feature six reissued heritage styles including the 11MWZ, the first pair of jeans the brand ever created.

“We as a brand wanted to set a milestone for the story of Wrangler, our first global product range. We worked long and hard researching, aligning and developing what these Icons are,” said Sean Gormley, creative director of Wrangler.

To mark the occasion, Wrangler has launched a pop-up in Soho, London, inspired by a Seventies recording studio. It will be open until March 24. Customers who visit the pop-up will be able to view the archival pieces alongside their modern counterparts and be treated to weekly in-store live music nights featuring artists such as IAMDDB and Black Honey.

Wrangler will also host a three-day party during SXSW, South by Southwest music festival, which runs from March 8 to 17 in Austin for influencers and press. Another VIP event, set to take place on March 14, will offer customers the chance to customize their denim and listen to music from Robert Randolph and the Family Band.

Gormley thinks that Icons can show the strength of the brand as well as provide an alternative to fast fashion. “We have a fantastic history lasting over 70 years, and the strong history of our archives is reflected through these products. Authenticity has never been as important as it is today, especially when living in a time of fast moving and disposable fashion,” he said.

The unisex collection includes the jean jacket, the 124MJ and 124WJ; the brand’s classic western shirt, the 27MW and 27WW, and the brand’s classic jeans, the 11MWZ and 11WWZ.

“With icons we celebrate the most popular styles that are loved the world over. These denim jeans, jackets and shirts are not about replicas, but about revisioning our iconic pieces to today’s rockstars, rebels and riders,” said Gormley.

As part of its new vision, Wrangler has collaborated with designer Natasha Zinko on a capsule collection, which made its debut during London Fashion Week at Browns. For the capsule, Zinko reworked vintage Wrangler denim into oversized jackets and trousers.