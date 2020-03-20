CONFIRMATION NEWS: While the coronavirus emergency has caused most events to be postponed or canceled, on Friday, White’s organizing body confirmed its sustainability event WSM will be held in Milan during Men’s Fashion Week, slated for June 20 to 24, and the next edition of White, scheduled for Sept. 24 to 27, “representing a fundamental moment for the relaunch of the Italian fashion system, that will see important news and necessary changes.”

At the same time, Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White said that “a spontaneous and viral movement” of small and medium-sized companies, artisans, retailers and producers has been taking shape, fronted by White and association Confartigianato, asking for economic interventions needed in the COVID-19 crisis. Bizzi said he had received more than 1,000 requests to join forces, acknowledging that Italy’s web of small and medium-sized companies are at risk.

To further highlight this movement, a special communication project #whiteinsiemesiamopiùforti [white together we are stronger] will be launched to give voice to the companies on social media and to highlight values and products, characterized as only the first of a series of actions.