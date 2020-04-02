TWO IN ONE: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak White Milano’s organizing body has announced it is rescheduling its WSM Fashion Reboot event dedicated to sustainability.

Originally slated to run June 20 to 24 concurrently with Milan Men’s Fashion Week, it will now be held in conjunction with the White Milano trade show dedicated to women’s collections from Sept. 24 to 27. The move also reflects the decision of Italy’s fashion governing body Camera Nazionale della Moda to postpone the Milan Fashion Week’s men’s edition to September, as reported last week.

“We are working with our institutional partners such as Confartigianato Imprese, Milan’s municipality, MAECI and ICE [Italian trade agency], to plan concrete actions of support to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Massimiliano Bizzi, White Milano’s founder. “Working as a team will allow us to overcome this moment of global crisis. The September event will be essential for a brisk relaunch,” he added explaining that White Milano is working to implement business to business and business to consumer platforms that starting from June will offer its exhibitors marketing and communication solutions ahead of the September event.

As reported, White Milano and Confartigianato gave birth to an association gathering small and medium-sized companies, artisans, retailers and producers asking for economic interventions needed in the COVID-19 crisis. To further highlight the movement, a special communication project #whiteinsiemesiamopiùforti [white together we are stronger] was launched to give voice to the companies on social media and to highlight values and products.

“Confartigianato is acting on many fronts to flank and support the companies in this dramatic emergency,” said Giuseppe Mazzarella, Confartigianato Imprese’s delegate for internationalization. “We continue our constant exchange with the government in order to push for further interventions to support artisans and entrepreneurs and to build an extraordinary plan for the post-coronavirus scenario aimed at relaunching the companies that are part of the Made in Italy’s manufacturing network,” he explained.

Earlier this week Italian textile trade show Milano Unica also postponed its dates to Sept. 7 to 9 at the Milano-Rho fairgrounds, while the 53rd edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna will be taking place Sept. 3 to 7.

Meanwhile international eyewear trade fair Mido is sticking to its show dates, already postponed last month to July 5 to 7, while Milan’s international furniture and interior design trade show Salone del Mobile has canceled its annual edition due to the health emergency. The next edition of the event will now take place from April 13 to 18, 2021.