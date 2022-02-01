Wunderkind Luxury Boutique Opens in Scottsdale

Former Elyse Walker and Jeffrey buyer Philip Manghisi has opened the doors to his new Wunderkind boutique in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The 3,600-square-foot specialty store stocks designer ready-to-wear, contemporary collections, luxury shoes and handbags, fine jewelry, eyewear and home accents by Azzedine Alaïa, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Dries Van Noten, Elder Statesman, Gabriela Hearst, Givenchy, Ganni, Nili Lotan, Raquel Allegra and Re/Done, among others.

Manghisi started traveling to Scottsdale annually to visit friends in 2014. When the local Barneys New York store closed in 2016, he saw a void in the market. Five years later, his first solo retail venture pays homage to the nickname “Wunderkind” given to him by Jeffrey Kalinsky when he started working for the Jeffrey stores at age 19.

“Uncomplicated luxury” is Manghisi’s approach. “From easy pieces for every day to a gown, I want to be a one-stop shop,” he said, aiming to appeal to thirtysomethings and up, and a mix of retirees and second home owners.

The retail center where the store is located on Scottsdale Road includes a hair salon and fine jewelry boutique. The location is adjacent to the Paradise Valley neighborhood, Arizona’s wealthiest municipality. Dior recently opened its first store in Arizona in Scottsdale Fashion Square, a complex that also has Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Bulgari stores, as well as a Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.