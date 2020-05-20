CHINA BOUND: As fashion exhibitions worldwide linger in lockdown limbo, Dior is preparing to bring its blockbuster retrospective to Shanghai in July.

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams,” which bowed at Les Arts Décoratifs in Paris in 2017, will run at the Long Museum West Bund from July 28 to Oct. 4.

“After enchanting visitors to the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, this unique retrospective comes to life anew in China with a fresh scenographic narrative featuring many exceptional pieces,” the house said in a statement.

Curated by Oriole Cullen, the exhibition will feature more than 250 haute couture dresses, illustrations by René Gruau and Christian Bérard, and works by leading Chinese artists to highlight the historic bonds between Dior and China.

The French fashion house will host an event on July 24 to inaugurate the show, although it could not confirm whether chief executive officer Pietro Beccari and women’s wear artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri will attend, given ongoing travel bans linked to the coronavirus pandemic.