DIOR POSTPONED: Dior has postponed indefinitely its cruise show, due to take place in Italy on May 9, as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.

The French fashion house joins a long list of brands that have cancelled or postponed planned runway shows in the next few months.

“As a preventive measure, in accordance with instructions from public authorities, and to reinforce the coordination of international directives, the House of Dior has decided to postpone its cruise show in order to ensure the safety of all its employees, collaborators and guests,” Dior said in a statement provided to WWD.

A new date for the show, which has been scheduled to take place in Lecce in the southern Puglia region, will be announced in due course, depending on how the situation evolves. Italy, France and Spain have shut down all non-essential commercial activities, with Italy and Spain calling on citizens to remain confined to their homes.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this pandemic, all over the world,” Dior said.

In the last few weeks, brands including Hermès, Gucci, Versace and Max Mara have canceled their resort shows. Ralph Lauren has decided not to go ahead his fall 2020 show scheduled for April in New York; Tokyo Fashion Week has been canceled, and Shanghai and Beijing Fashion Weeks have also been postponed.