Standout Men’s Fashion From the Golden Globes, Hanro Opens Upper East Side Shop

BOLD STYLE: The Golden Globes returned in its full capacity on Tuesday night, bringing with it an array of standout red carpet looks, especially among the men.

Male celebrities like Austin Butler, Billy Porter, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Pope and others brought their fashion A-games to the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, with some going the classic men’s fashion route and others looking to bold, couture-like looks to make an impression on spectators.

Porter arguably had one of the most standout men’s fashion looks on the Golden Globes red carpet. The Emmy-winning actor attended the awards show wearing a bright pink velvet tuxedo dress custom made by Christian Siriano. The dress gave a nod to one of Porter’s most famous looks — the hybrid tuxedo ballgown also designed by Siriano that the actor wore to the 2019 Oscars.

As predicted by celebrity fashion stylists, many male celebrities went with a modernized, classic look for their Golden Globes red carpet outfits, with the stars incorporating modern design elements with their classic suits or tuxedos. This was seen on the likes of Eddie Redmayne, who wore a custom Valentino black suit jacket paired with an oversize floral pin; Pope, who wore a leather suit from Dolce & Gabbana, and Tyler James Williams, who wore a cropped, loose-fitting suit from Amiri.

Tyler James Williams at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Many celebrities also didn’t shy away from color this year. Take Seth Rogen, who wore a peach-hued tuxedo from Dior; Barry Keoghan, who wore a powder blue double-breasted custom Louis Vuitton suit, and Garfield, who looked to a burnt orange, casual Zegna suit worn over a black shirt.

Despite more male celebrities leaning toward creative style options, some still stuck to their classic routes for the Golden Globes, such as Butler in a black Gucci tuxedo; Matt Bomer in a dark purple, velvet Ralph Lauren tuxedo, and Henry Golding in a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

With the breadth of men’s fashion looks seen at the Golden Globes, it’s likely spectators will continue to see a large range of standout fashion through the rest of the 2023 awards season. — LAYLA ILCHI

SETTING UP: Hanro has taken up residence on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The Swiss lingerie and sleepwear brand quietly opened a new store at 1200 Madison Avenue in Manhattan last fall, marking the brand’s second store in New York and third Stateside.

Inside Hanro’s new store in New York City. Courtesy Photo

“The Upper East Side in Manhattan has the highest density of Hanro customers in the U.S.,” said Stephan Hohmann, the firm’s managing director, explaining the decision to move to the neighborhood. “With the new store, we have succeeded in offering our clientele a perfect location to experience our entire product range in person.”

The 1,200-square-foot shop embodies the theme of “less is more,” Hohmann continued, with its large, open format that puts the product at the center of the experience.

“The reduced design and clarity about the collection have been met with very positive feedback from our customers so far,” he said.

The Upper East Side store marks the company’s 13th location around the world. Additional stores can be found in Beverly Hills, New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, Munich, London, Amsterdam, Rome, Vienna, Dubai and Gstaad, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Hanro, which dates back to 1884, is in full expansion mode. In addition to the store in the U.S., the firm is also investing in renovations of its Vienna, Munich and Switzerland stores. — KELLIE ELL

TIMING TBD: For much of the industry, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s sustainability suite of tools has been the measurement method of choice.

As previously reported, the tools are up for independent review this year, an announcement that coincided with the pause of its consumer-facing transparency program after greenwashing claims by the Norwegian Consumer Authority. A Wednesday announcement from the SAC detailed further expectations and timeline for the review.

“Of course, it is important to be clear that the full suite of tools is still very much active and available to all users,” said Jeremy Lardeau, vice president of the Higg Index, in a blog post Wednesday. “The review is being carried out to ensure continuous improvement; the context in which the tools are used continues to evolve, and with it so must the tools. This is true of almost any system, database or tool for measurement. We are committed to ongoing improvement to help ensure we are providing the industry with the strongest tools available to enable social and environmental change.”

While the SAC owns and oversees the Higg Index methodology, the tech platform Higg hosts the data itself. The SAC’s last independent review of the Higg Index was more than five years ago. The Higg Index includes the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (Higg MSI), the Higg Product Module (Higg PM), Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) and Higg Brand & Retail Module (BRM).

Big-five accounting firm KPMG will lead the independent audit. KPMG has been an independent auditor for other companies including Accenture, Halliburton, CitiGroup and Coca-Cola.

“While dates remain fluid as recruitment is finalized, we hope that SAC will receive the comprehensive report and recommendations in June 2023,” Lardeau said.

The process outlined includes the recruitment of 30 independent professionals (10 people for each component of the Higg Index — or facility, product and brand). Once the recruitment of the panels is finalized, the review process will take approximately 11 weeks. Following review, the report is to be published in full.

The SAC anticipates potential updates in regards to impact.

“This is where there could be potential for updates to the MSI and Product Module tools in the form of additional impact categories and shows where and how the world has moved on since the last review — for example, there are five impact categories at the moment and, in comparison, the hoped-for PEF from the European Commission has 16. We hope the review will help to identify data gaps to prioritize, and we can use this insight to further encourage the industry to step up and provide continuously stronger and independently verified LCA data to lock into the tools,” he said. — KALEY ROSHITSH