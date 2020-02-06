In time for the NYFW fall 2020 collections, WWD is expanding its social media footprint with the launch of its TikTok account.

The @WWD TikTok account will feature behind-the-scenes coverage from international fashion weeks, industry events and celebrity coverage on the video-sharing app, favored by Generation Z.

TikTok’s popularity among the masses has grown tremendously since its launch in 2016. The ByteDance-owned app offers short-form videos, generally recorded against today’s most popular songs. The app grew by roughly 500 million users by the end of 2019, totaling more than 1.5 billion all users, according to The Verge.

The social media platform has attracted a number of fashion and beauty brands, including Ralph Lauren, which launched on TikTok with its U.S. Open campaign in 2019, E.l.f., Sephora, Calvin Klein and Fenty Beauty, among others.

WWD’s TikTok account is the latest addition to the publication’s robust social media coverage. The publication currently caters to a social media audience of more than 5 million, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

