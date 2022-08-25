×
WWD Launches WWD Store

The WWD Store initially offers reprints of fashion and celebrity photos from the Fairchild Archive and will soon add WWD branded apparel.

Designer Karl Lagerfeld explored futuristic design
Designer Karl Lagerfeld explored futuristic design elements as well as elements of the 1960s revival by enhancing Chloé's 1980 spring ready-to-wear. Michel Maurou/Fairchild Archive

As it continues to expand its operations, WWD has introduced the WWD Store offering reprints of photos from the Fairchild Archive as well as, in the near future, WWD-branded apparel.

“This launch comes at a truly exciting time for WWD and for Fairchild,” said Amanda Smith, president of Fairchild Media Group, which also publishes WWD Beauty Inc, Footwear News and Sourcing Journal. “Not only is the WWD Store a natural extension of the 110-year-plus Fairchild legacy, but it’s a testament to how the brand continues to build its equity and grow in new ways and on new platforms to connect to the industry and the consumer we serve. There is so much more to come.”

The WWD Store initially offers reprints of archival fashion photos, showing designers from Marc Bohan at Christian Dior to Halston, Pauline Trigère to Calvin Klein, often in their studios showing previews of their upcoming collections. The prints are available framed and unframed. More archival photos will be added as time goes on, showing WWD’s unparalleled access to designers, celebrities and the socials it coined as the Ladies Who Lunch.

In the near future, the WWD Store will add WWD-branded apparel, which initially will include a long and short-sleeved T-shirt, a sweatshirt, a tote, a baseball cap and a bomber jacket.

The WWD Store can be found at https://store.wwd.com.

The launch of the WWD Store comes two weeks before WWD will unveil The Fairchild Fashion Museum, a two-day pop-up exhibition at AG Studios in Lower Manhattan during New York Fashion Week. The museum will be open to visitors Sept. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with a press preview Friday morning, the first official day of NYFW.

The museum, located at 52 Walker Street, will highlight historical fashion, footwear and beauty moments via photos from the Fairchild Archive of celebrities, designers and brands.

