WWD’s Style Dimension is coming back to New York Fashion Week.

The two-day event will take place on Sept. 7 and 8 and feature speakers across the fashion, beauty and influencer worlds, such as Chriselle Lim, Camila Coelho, Karolina Kurkova and Ubah Hassan.

Read on to learn more about the speakers at the WWD Style Dimension.

Karolina Kurkova

Karolina Kurkova entered the wellness space in 2018 with her children’s wellness line, Gryph & IvyRose. The brand offers supplements, body care and hair care.

Orion Nevel

With Kurkova, Orio Nevel cofounded Gryph & IvyRose. Nevel comes from a background of herbology, having owned and operated his own herbal apothecary in Miami for 20 years. He has experience with traditional Chinese medicine and herbology and is using his knowledge to continue growing the Gryph & IvyRose brand.

Julia Haart

Julia Haart is the chief executive officer and chief creative officer at Elite World Group where she is helping foster diversity, empowerment and inclusivity in the modeling world. Haart previously was the creative director of La Perla and had run her own namesake label.

Kate Bock

Canadian model Kate Bock is best known for her multiple appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from 2013 to 2019. She’s also been featured in Elle magazine and has worked with brands like Victoria’s Secret and Alo Yoga.

Ubah Hassan

Model Ubah Hassan has walked the runways of Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta and Gucci, among others, and has worked with brands like Lucky Brand, CoverGirl and Ralph Lauren. She is committed to her humanitarian and social impact work, including empowering young girls, promoting body positivity and championing clean water access in her native Somalia.

Olivia Perez

Olivia Perez is the founder and editor in chief of Friend of a Friend, a lifestyle publication. Her work has also been featured in Forbes, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue and the Huffington Post. With over 141,000 Instagram followers, Perez has collaborated with other influencers, such as Gigi Hadid, Rumi Neely and Hannah Bronfman, and has partnered with brands like Dior, Topshop and Outdoor Voices.

Camila Coelho

Camila Coelho is one of the most recognizable global influencers. She has a reach of over 15 million collectively across her Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and blog and is the first influencer to collaborate with Lancôme. She has also appeared on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, InStyle and Women’s Health. Coelho also launched her namesake fashion label earlier this year on Revolve, which sold out within minutes.

Idalia Salsamendi

Idalia Salsamendi launched her company, Idalia Salsamendi Inc., to help create business models for influencers and give them guidance on navigating their careers as influencers. She counts influencers Brittany Xavier, Christie Ferrari, Jacey Duprie and Caitlyn Warakomski as clients. In 2016, she partnered with influencer, Chriselle Lim, and became director of business development for Chriselle Inc.

Chriselle Lim

Chriselle Lim is one of the biggest global influencers. She got her start in 2011 when she launched her YouTube channel and web site, The Chriselle Factor, focusing on beauty, fashion and lifestyle. She has since cofounded Cinc Studios, a creative studio specializing in visual, digital and social communications for brands. She has also gotten into fashion design with her label The Chriselle Lim Collection, first launching at Nordstrom and now expanding to Shopbop and Bloomingdale’s.

Julia Dietmar

Julia Dietmar is the chief product officer at Vue.ai, a computer vision and artificial intelligence company, where she heads product strategy and innovation. She has more than 20 years of experience working as a product strategist, innovator and manager across software and e-commerce companies like ThredUp, Walmart Labs, Yahoo and Cosmic Labs.

Tanya Taylor

New York-based designer Tanya Taylor has left her mark on fashion with her use of color, texture and hand-painted materials. Her designs have been worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Gigi Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé, among others. In 2015, Taylor became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and was awarded the U.S. Woolmark Regional Prize. She was also a top 10 finalist in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2014 and a member of the 2015-16 Swarovski Collective.

