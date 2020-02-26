WWD is bringing its New York Fashion Week Style Dimension event to SXSW.

Actress Olivia Munn will be headlining the event, which brings together notables figures and celebrities across the fashion, beauty and influencer spaces.

There will also be panels with Happily Grey founder Mary Lawless Lee, Mara Beauty founder Allison McNamara, Anisa Beauty chief of staff Jules Dykes and Dash Hudson executive director of corporate strategy Marie La France. The daylong event of programming is open to all who sign up and free of admission.

Click here to register for WWD’s Style Dimension event at SXSW.

WWD’s Style Dimension at SXSW will take place on March 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eberly Rooftop in Austin, Tex. Read on to learn more about some of the speakers.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn is an actress, activist and author best known for her roles in films like “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Ride Along 2” and “Magic Mike,” as well as critically acclaimed shows such as “Six” and “The Newsroom.”

Munn has been has been a vocal advocate for ending sexual harassment in Hollywood and was honored in 2018 by the United Nation’s Girl Hero Awards. She also received the Breakthrough Actress award in 2014 at the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards.

Her first book, “Suck It, Wonder Woman: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek” debuted in 2010 on the New York Times and Los Angeles Times bestsellers lists. The same year, she joined Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” as a correspondent.

Munn’s next roles include starring in Netflix’s romantic comedy, “Love, Wedding, Repeat,” social drama “The Gateway” and indie film “Violet.”

Mary Lawless Lee

Mary Lawless Lee founded her blog and e-commerce site, Happily Grey, in 2013 to cover fashion, lifestyle, travel and fitness.

Lawless Lee has partnered with a number of brands over the years, most notably with Bloomingdale’s, which tapped the influencer to create the Happily Grey x Aqua collection in 2018. This marked the first time Lawless Lee helped design a fashion line and the first time the department store teamed with an influencer.

She is now expanding her Happily Grey e-commerce site with its first store, which opened in Nashville on Jan. 24. The store carries the brand’s home line, accessories and clothing and carries other brands like Nanushka, Alexa Chung, & Other Stories and her sister’s accessories line, Her New Tribe.

Allison McNamara

Allison McNamara founded her algae-based skin-care line, Mara, in 2018 after a trip to Istanbul. She first launched the brand with its Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil, and has expanded the line with two other algae-based products and distribution in Cult Beauty, Credo Beauty and Bluemercury.

Prior to entering skin care, McNamara began her career writing and appearing as an on-air talent for publications and media outlets like PopSugar, Refinery29, Entertainment Tonight and ABC.

Jules Dykes





Jules Dykes is the chief of staff for Anisa International, a cosmetics and skin-care brush manufacturer. In her role, Dykes helps maximize cross-functional activities and productivity. She has been with the company for six years, previously serving as the vice president of marketing and communications.

Marie La France

Marie La France is the executive director of corporate strategy at Dash Hudson, a visual marketing software company that helps brands grow audience and revenue through social media.

Prior to joining Dash Hudson, La France worked in publishing at Vogue and Interview.

Read more here:

Phillip Lim, Sydney Sweeney and More Take the Stage at WWD Style Dimension

WWD Launches TikTok Account for NYFW

Is 2020 the Year of the Influencer Marketing Glow-Up?

WATCH: WWD Style Dimension at NYFW Fall 2020