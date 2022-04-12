XSet Names Lonnie Anthony Chief Innovation Officer

Lifestyle gaming organization XSet has acquired Astoic Management and brought its cofounder, Lonnie Anthony, on board as chief innovation officer. Terms were not disclosed.

Anthony and partner Rob Martin cofounded Astoic Management in Beverly Hills, representing the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Migos rapper Offset, Ronnie2K and Cassie Athena among others. He was instrumental in integrating celebrities into the NBA 2K video game series and built a campaign for Offset with New Era and the Atlanta Braves. Astoic also helped XSet announce that rapper Tee Grizzley is joining the organization live in game during a storyline inside Tee’s Grand Theft Auto Roleplay server.

In this new role, Anthony will lead innovative and strategic decisions for the overall business and brand.

“It’s an honor to join XSet,” Anthony said. “After sitting down with XSet, we knew right away that this was a perfect fit for us. XSet is at the forefront of intertwining entertainment, gaming and driving culture forward. I look forward to continuing to innovate and champion diversity, specifically in the gaming sector. What we have in the pipeline is going to surprise a lot of people and create historical moments that the world will never forget.”

“When we decided to acquire Astoic Management, it was clear that they had built an amazing business,” said XSet cofounder and chief executive officer Greg Selkoe. “This is due to their creativity, passions and importantly hard work. It was a no-brainer for XSet and we are honored to have Lonnie joining as chief innovation officer. I have no doubt he is going to have a massive impact on XSet and the global gaming lifestyle worldwide.”

In late 2021, XSet hired Steve Birkhold as chief merchandising and licensing officer, supporting XSet’s merchandise, fashion and design teams. The latest move supports XSet’s vision of entering streetwear boutiques, big-box retailers and work closer with female gamers.