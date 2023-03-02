×
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Y-3 Launches Atelier Line With Paris Pop-up and Exhibition

Taking its cues from Yohji Yamamoto runway patterns, the line will debut in Paris through an Ssense pop-up with Daidō Moriyama photographs commissioned by AnOther Magazine.

Y-3 Atelier Daido Moriyama Another Magazine
Daidō Moriyama captured the Y-3 Atelier collection in and around renowned eatery Narukiyo Izakiya in Tokyo's Shibuya neighborhood. Daido Moriyama/Courtesy of Another Magazine & Adidas

THREE STRIPES IN: Two decades ago, Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto came together for Y-3, which revisited sportswear through the Japanese designer’s lens. 

Now, they’re bringing that vision full circle with the launch of Y-3 Atelier, a line that will parlay the patterns of Yamamoto’s runway pieces into items that cut closer to his namesake brand than ever.

The line is meant to draw on “monozukuri” (or “making things” in Japanese) and a craft-focused creative approach to channel the Japanese designer’s “approach to production driven by skill and undeterred dedication,” stated the sports apparel company.

Each piece will be decorated with a custom Three Stripes detail in a nod to Adidas’ branding.

“The [Adidas] Three Stripes are so charming and at the same time so strong. In the black, putting three white stripes, it’s very strong. I was excited by that,” said Yamamoto in a statement announcing the new line.

Apparel in the Y-3 Atelier line will retail from 1,100 euros for a men’s cut-off jacket and 1,500 euros for a trenchcoat, up to 2,500 euros for a parachute dress and 3,600 euros for the most elaborate piece, a men’s track top.

The Ssense pop-up for Y-3 Atelier, with the Daidō Moriyama photographs commissioned by Another Magazine. Courtesy of Adidas

Launching exclusively in Paris with a three-day pop-up in collaboration with e-tailer Ssense, the Atelier line will fall into a seasonal rhythm as of next season.

In addition to the 10-piece inaugural collection, the Ssense pop-up will also feature an exhibition of photographs shot by Daidō Moriyama.

Commissioned by AnOther Magazine, the Japanese photographer captured Y-3 Atelier looks at Narukiyo Izakaya, a hard-to-find eatery with a cult following located in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, in gritty black-and-white.

The images are said to reflect the shared values of Yamamoto and Moriyama, named as “a quasi-obsessive loyalty to monochromatic palettes, a desire to find magic in the everyday and a relentless commitment to breaking all the rules.”

The Ssense pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 42 Rue de Sevigné in Paris’ buzzy Marais neighborhood.

