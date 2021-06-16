UNEXPECTED MATCH: Fila, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year, is further expanding its roster of collaborations with another capsule.

This time, Fila has joined forces with Y/Project, the Paris-based brand established by the late Yohan Serfaty and designed, since 2013, by creative director Glenn Martens.

The capsule, which will be officially unveiled on June 27, when Y/Project will present its men’s spring 2022 collection with a digital event during Paris Fashion Week, combines Fila’s sporty heritage with Martens’ signature style, rooted in conceptual constructions and inventive details.

The men’s and women’s streetwear capsule collection, showing juxtaposed logos and a color palette of white, navy, gray and red, will include T-shirts, hoodies, polo dresses, windbreakers, all enriched with eye-catching details, including double collars, snap buttons, double sweats and shoulder straps, enabling the pieces to be worn in multiple ways. The range also features a selection of accessories, such as caps, sneakers, weekenders and tennis bags.

“I see this collaboration, really, as a marriage of Y/Project’s experimental spirit and Fila’s innovative drive grounded in sportswear,” Martens said. “The process was as easy as it was fun, and it allowed me to explore an openly streetwear direction that felt new. There is a fresh, happy vibe to the endeavor that I think is right for this moment.”

In conjunction with its 110th anniversary, Fila already launched a range of high-profile collaborations with stylist Katie Grand, Brooks Brothers, Acqua di Parma and MSGM, which unveiled during the Roland Garros tournament in Paris a tennis capsule combining a contemporary vibe with a touch of sensuality and romance.

A week before his Y/Project digital show in Paris, Martens will make his official debut as creative director of Diesel unveiling his spring 2021 collection designed for OTB’s brand on June 21.

