Y/Project Moves Show From Paris Men’s Schedule to Women’s

PARIS — The final versions of the fall 2023 men’s and spring 2023 couture calendar were released Monday by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, and Y/Project has vacated its 8 p.m. slot on Jan. 18.

A spokesperson for the brand indicated it would showcase Glenn Martens’ spring 2023 collection during the women’s show calendar, which is slated to run between Feb. 27 and March 7. The brand’s sales campaign remains in January.

Also sitting the fall 2023 men’s season out are Lukhanyo Mdingi, who was due to showcase his latest collection in a presentation format on Jan. 20, and Pigalle, initially scheduled for Jan. 22.

The final version of the men’s calendar also revealed that Basscoutur, the brand designed by Riadh Trabelsi, has changed its name to Iregular, but would keep to its upcycled and deadstock resources.

“Iregular defines itself without a name tag to allow the expression of a collective creativity that transcends the barriers of fashion and the arts, without naivety or pretension,” the brand stated in an Instagram post, listing sustainable and vintage fashion alongside music and photography.

Meanwhile, Reid Baker and Inês Amorim will be showcasing the latest collection of their brand Ernest W. Baker during Paris Fashion Week, with a presentation on Jan. 21 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

These changes bring the total collections unveiled between Jan. 17 and Jan. 22 to 47 shows and 32 presentations.

The couture schedule saw only one change: couturier Christophe Josse will no longer be showing his spring 2023 collection.

As previously reported, the final version of the January schedules confirmed that ready-to-wear collections would be presented on Jan. 26 and 27.

Mugler will return to the Parisian runway, with a presentation scheduled for 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 at La Villette, a vast cultural complex on the northeastern edge of Paris. Designer Casey Cadwallader will parade a see now, buy now collection that’s considered fall 2022-23 in what is expected to be a “new concept” and an “immersive experience across all channels, and in front of a live audience.”

And on the morning after couture, Patou will show its fall 2023 collection at 10 a.m. for the second runway for artistic director Guillaume Henry.

According to chief executive officer Sophie Brocart, choosing an “alternative moment” fits the brand’s desire to sidestep the pressures of the traditional rtw schedule in favor of a more convivial moment for guests and teams.