Y2K Is America’s Favorite Vintage Style Era, According to Nasty Gal Report

With people continuously searching for perfect vintage pieces, it should come as no surprise that trends from the early 2000s have taken the top spot in popularity.

According to a report by clothing retailer Nasty Gal, demand for “vintage clothing stores” has increased by over 400 percent in the last year in the U.S., and the most searched era is “Y2K,” featuring styles that were made popular by people such as Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Destiny’s Child, Britney Spears, Rihanna, the Olsen twins, Mariah Carey and many more.

Following Y2K, fashion trends from the ‘90s were the second most-popular vintage style era, followed by the ‘80s.

Topping the list for the best state to shop for vintage clothing is New York, with New York City taking the number-one spot. New York City reportedly has around 239 thrift stores to shop from.

Coming in second is Oregon, with its most populous city Portland having almost as many stores as New York. California takes third place with Los Angeles also having around 240 vintage stores.

Wyoming, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Vermont and Florida, respectively, round out the top 10 list for most popular states to shop for vintage items.

From late 2019 to early 2020, trends from the early Aughts started emerging and becoming more popular due to social media stars such as Emma Chamberlain and Devon Lee Carlson, who tend to don plenty of items from that era.

Since then, the Y2K trends have made a significant comeback in not just vintage stores, but also on the runways of some of the biggest designers, such as Miu Miu’s spring 2022 collection highlighting a wide array of the mini-miniskirt.

Emergence of stores like Depop and Vinted, among other popular online marketplaces, have also become go-to hotspots for vintage and secondhand clothing, especially when looking for pieces that resemble the Y2K time period, such as graphic Ts from brands such as Playboy or Harley-Davidson, lace-trimmed tank tops and bucket hats.

Popular shows such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and all-time cult-classic films such as “Mean Girls,” have also provided more than enough inspiration on how to style such trends to complement and adapt to the more current ones today.

