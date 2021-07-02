Dior has tapped Yara Shahidi as its newest global brand ambassador.

The 21-year-old actress and activist will be the face of the design house’s women’s fashion and cosmetics, representing the designs created by Dior women’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and Dior image director of makeup, Peter Philips.

Shahidi previously worked with Dior this year for International Women’s Day on the design house’s second installment of Dior Stands With Women, the female-led education and empowerment initiative created by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. For the initiative, Shahidi appeared in portraits and videos talking about her personal journey with activism.

“What we know to be true is that so many young women aren’t given the space to be heard consistently, to feel as though people are genuinely taking the time to understand what they’re saying,” Shahidi said in her video. “And so when I go in to fight for what I believe is right, or what I believe is crucial to a certain project, I think there are many times that women — and it’s only exacerbated if you are a woman of color — tow the line between being viewed as assertive and driven or aggressive. And it is important and requires constant conversation even for me to know that my being assertive, my being driven and my being committed is not something to ever be ashamed of.”

Dior has recently tapped several other prominent figures as brand ambassadors, including actress Christian Serratos, Blackpink’s Jisoo, model Iris Law and actress Nina Dobrev, among others.

