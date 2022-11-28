Yasmin Finney Gets Bejeweled in David Koma Skirt for Gay Times Honours 2022

Yasmin Finney arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Gay Times Honours in London on Friday, wearing a black and bejeweled ensemble.

To celebrate this year’s event, the actress wore a black bralette-style top with a red-jewel silver net sleeve, a black bikini-style bottom with a skirt made from matching silver and red bejeweled chainmail by David Koma.

Yasmin Finney attends the Gay Times Honours Awards 2022. Getty Images for GAY TIMES

Finney coordinated the look with a pair of black leather platform thigh-high boots with white and red gemstone accents.

For makeup, Finney opted for a dramatic evening look, including a bold red lip with matching red eyeshadow and mascara. For hair, she opted to let her voluminous curls flow freely.

Yasmin Finney attends the Gay Times Honours Awards 2022. Getty Images for GAY TIMES

Finney’s David Koma look was similar to another bodysuit with chainmail ensemble Taylor Swift wore to the MTV Europe Music Awards. The designer has been racking up celebrity placements, with musician Ciara wearing an evening dress by him to the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in October.

Finney, whose big break came with Netflix’s hit rom-com series “Heartstopper,” was honored along with the rest of the cast of the show with the On-Screen Trailblazer Award.

Her role in “Heartstopper” is leading to other opportunities for the actress, who is set to star in the upcoming season of “Dr. Who” as Rose. Finney will debut in the role next year in 2023.

The 2022 Gay Times Honours were hosted by drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki. The annual event recognizes people from the LGBTQ community who have made a significant impact on advancing LGBTQ rights and the LGBTQ community. Meta Quest sponsored this year’s event. Honorees included Cat Burns, Tom Daley, the cast of Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” Kai-Isaiah Jamal and the London Trans+ Pride organization.