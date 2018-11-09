SEWELL MOVES ON: Yasmin Sewell is leaving Farfetch as vice president of style and creative after a little more than a year, and just weeks after the company’s blockbuster initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to an internal memo seen by WWD, Sewell is departing Farfetch in order to pursue new adventures, and the split is understood to be amicable.

“In the time Yasmin has been with us, she’s done a remarkable job helping to redefine and grow our creative and editorial teams,” and take the company in “fresh new directions,” the memo said.

Sewell joined Farfetch in August of 2017, having previously served as fashion director of Style.com, which Farfetch purchased from Condé Nast. Her role was a new one, and it remains unclear whether Farfetch will appoint someone to replace her.

Neither Sewell nor Farfetch could immediately be reached for comment.

Sewell began her career in retail opening her own multibrand store in London’s Soho, followed by senior positions in the buying offices at Browns (which Farfetch now owns) and Liberty.

In 2013, she cofounded Être Cécile, a streetwear collection and served as creative director of the showroom Paper Mache Tiger. She has also run her own consultancy and designed a private-label capsule collection for Barneys based on her personal style.