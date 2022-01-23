Julia Fox Hits Paris Fashion Week in Schiaparelli Designer’s Pants

SOMETHING BORROWED: Ye and Julia Fox stormed Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, sending crowds of fans into a frenzy outside the Kenzo show, which drew a crowd of A-list celebrities for the debut of new creative director Nigo.

Pharrell West, Tyler the Creator, Pusha T, Gunna, J Balvin, Big Matthew and Shygirl were among the guests at the show, held in a chilly covered passageway near the Place des Victoires.

Attendants handed out fleece blankets bearing an oversize red-and-white Kenzo logo. Fox draped hers over her Schiaparelli denim jacket with conical breasts, which she matched with oversize gilded earrings shaped like buttocks.

“I was just at the [Schiaparelli] showroom before coming here,” she told WWD, adding that she also walked away with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry’s personal pair of jeans.

“I’m actually wearing Daniel’s pants, the designer of Schiaparelli. I took the pants off of his body and he was very kind to let me wear them,” she said.

The “Uncut Gems” star said she wasn’t sure what else was on the program of their Paris visit, but they planned to attend the Schiaparelli show on Monday morning.

Fox and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have scarcely been out of the limelight since they started dating on New Year’s Eve, and clothes have been a big part of the story.

Observers have commented on the similarity between Fox’s Balenciaga outfits and those worn by Ye’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West. Following their second date in New York City on Jan. 4, the rapper surprised Fox by organizing a fitting in a hotel room stocked with outfits designed by Glenn Martens for Diesel.

Fox shared details with Interview magazine, as part of a planned series of interviews about their romance.

“I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date,” she said.

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride,” she added.

