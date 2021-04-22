Streetwear brand Yeah, I Work Out is launching a collaboration with Gold’s Gym today on the YIWO brand website, as well as at Dover Street Market and Mr Porter.

The brand developed the collection with the late Ric Drasin, an American bodybuilder and personal trainer who passed away in August 2020. Drasin is considered to be one of the pioneers of Muscle Beach, the oceanfront area in Venice Beach, Calif., where outdoor fitness boomed. He frequented Gold’s Gym with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger among others, and aside from bodybuilding, he was an actor, author, stuntman and professional wrestler. The ’70s and ’80s era of Gold’s Gym serves as inspiration for the YIWO brand.

The collection features the Gold’s Gym “Joe” logo created by Drasin in 1973 on heavyweight gym apparel pieces like football T-shirts, sweatsuits and nylon shorts. Pieces also bear phrases like “It Don’t Come Easy,” which Drasin often said, and “The Mecca of Bodybuilding” and “Only the Strong Survive” from Gold’s archives.

“Gold’s Gym’s rich history and Ric Drasin’s truly iconic artwork are a driving force behind the design and concept of the Yeah, I Work Out brand. So, we are beyond excited that our first official brand collaboration is with Gold’s and that it gives us an opportunity to honor our friend Ric’s legacy as a true pioneer of bodybuilding culture,” said YIWO founder and creative director Jason Thome.