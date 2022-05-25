×
Yeezy Gap by Balenciaga Postponed in Light of Texas School Shooting

The anticipated collection was postponed following the deadly shooting of an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga
A look from Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. Courtesy

The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection has been postponed following the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

On Wednesday morning, the company posted a statement on its official website and social media channels stating that the collaboration has been postponed to May 27. The collection was initially scheduled to drop on Wednesday.

“In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27,” the official statement read. “As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted.”

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy marked the second-deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre nearly a decade ago, where 26 people, including 20 children, were killed by a 20-year-old man.

The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection was scheduled to launch Wednesday morning on the official Yeezy Gap e-commerce site as well as online luxury retail platforms such as Farfetch, Mytheresa and LuisaViaRoma.

Yeezy Gap released several drops from its collaboration last year, however, interest among customers reached a new high when West revealed in January that he would be teaming with his close collaborator, Balenciaga creative director Demna, for a new collaboration under Yeezy Gap.

