×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 11, 202

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Red Carpet a New Avenue for Brunello Cucinelli

Men's

A Wardrobe-building Selection of Brands to Check Out at Pitti Uomo

Fashion

ANDAM Adds Another Prize, New Digital Sponsors

Yeezy Gap Introduces TV Commercial Featuring Ye’s “Heaven and Hell” During College Football National Championship Game

The Yeezy Gap hoodie, as seen in the "Heaven and Hell" video, is currently available globally for purchase.

The Yeezy Gap hoodie
The Yeezy Gap hoodie featured in the "Heaven and Hell" music video. courtesy shot.

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has released a music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 Grammy Album of the Year-nominated record, “Donda.” Meanwhile, Yeezy Gap  introduced a TV commercial featuring the “Heaven and Hell” music video Monday night on ESPN during the college football national championship game won by the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Yeezy Gap hoodie, as seen in the “Heaven and Hell” video, is currently available globally for purchase. The hoodie, which comes in both adult and kids’ sizes, is offered in both black and blue. It is made of a 100 percent cotton double layer, and ships in four to eight weeks. It is available to order at Yeezygap.com for $60.

The  austere video, which runs about two minutes and 39 seconds, features “Heaven and Hell,” with lyrics that begin, “Children growing, women producing, Men go work and some go stealing. Everyone’s got to make a living.” The music video features a dark visual of masked individuals and  the spiraling of floating bodies among the clouds.

 

Yeezy Gap Airs TV Commercial With
The “Heaven and Hell” music video featuring the Yeezy Gap hoodies. courtesy shot

As reported, Yeezy Gap made news last week when it revealed that Demna, creative director of Balenciaga, is collaborating with Yeezy Gap on a collection. Last week, Yeezy Gap said about the Demna-Ye collaboration, “this first-of-its kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap.” The first release of products under the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga label are set for a global release in June, with a second drop following later in the year.

The first Yeezy Gap product, a $200 round puffer jacket, launched June 8, 2021, and sold briskly. The second item, a $90 sweatshirt, launched Sept. 29, 2021.

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

Balenciaga Is Teaming Up With Ye for Yeezy Gap

Yeezy Gap Launches Second Item in Collection

 

 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad