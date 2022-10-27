×
‘Yellowstone’ Teams With Lucky Brand on Capsule Merchandise

With season five premiering next month, Paramount's hit western drama collaborated on an exclusive line of denim and casualwear.

The Lucky x Yellowstone Capsule Collection.
The Lucky x Yellowstone capsule collection. Courtesy

Ready to ride like a cowboy?

“Yellowstone,” the hit television series from Paramount, is getting back in the saddle ahead of its season five premiere on Nov. 13. Lucky Brand has agreed to collaborate on exclusive capsule merchandise for men and women available starting Thursday.  

“Partnering with Lucky, a brand rooted in Americana and self-expression, felt perfectly aligned to the setting and characters on ‘Yellowstone,’” said Jose Castro, Paramount’s senior vice president of global fashion collaborations. 

The Lucky Brand x Yellowstone capsule collection.

The show chronicles the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S., as they battle developers to maintain control over their land.

Thanks to the rise of the Hollywood western genre, denim has become synonymous with rough-and tumble cowboys and is a staple in each character’s wardrobe on “Yellowstone.” Tipping her hat to Lucky’s own history with the fabric, Natalie Levy, chief executive officer for the brand, noted the potential to expose it to a new generation of TV viewers. “We’re excited to share some updated classics that would feel right at home on the Dutton Ranch,” she added.

With prices that range between $49.50 and $199, pieces include utility jackets and low-rise patchwork jeans in addition to “lived-in” sweatshirts and crewneck T-shirts with graphics that read, “Don’t make me go Beth Dutton on you” and “Never drink and ride a buffalo.”

Fronting the Lucky x Yellowstone campaign are the Compton Cowboys, childhood friends from Richland Farms who use equestrian culture to uplift inner-city youth and highlight the forgotten legacy of minority groups in the American west. For every Yellowstone item purchased between Nov. 1 and Nov 30, Lucky has pledged to donate $10 directly to their mentorship program, Compton Jr. Equestrians.

The collection is available in select Lucky Brand stores across the U.S. and Canada as well as on luckybrand.com.

