YG, K-Swiss Drop First Sneaker Collaboration

The rapper served as the creative director behind the disco-themed style.

YG at the 2020 Grammys.
YG at the 2020 Grammys. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

YG is expanding his footprint in the fashion industry with a new sneaker collection.

The rapper and K-Swiss are releasing their first capsule collection on Wednesday, with YG serving as the collection’s creative director. The first capsule collection offers a reimagined version of the popular K-Swiss LX sneaker in a silver glitter motif that’s named “Disco.”

YG is a longtime K-Swiss fan and drew inspiration for the “Disco” sneaker from the brand’s signature five-stripe design and three-piece toe. The “Disco” sneaker features co-branding with K-Swiss and YG’s logos.

YG, K-Swiss Drop First Sneaker Collaboration
K-Swiss X YG Disco sneaker. Courtesy

This isn’t YG’s first foray into the sneaker world. The rapper runs his own fashion brand, named 4Hunnid, which expanded into footwear this March with its long-awaited Block Runner sneaker called The Flame.

“This is the official West Coast sneaker for the new generation,” YG told WWD about the sneaker. “The silhouette was inspired from the West Coast culture and how we grew up and what we grew up on, so we’re paying homage to every silhouette that was part of our culture.”

YG follows other rappers that have collaborated with fashion brands this year on sneaker collections, including Travis Scott, who teamed with Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones on the design house’s spring 2022 men’s collection in June, and Lil Nas X, who partnered with streetwear label MSCHF on the controversial “Satan Shoe” in March.

The K-Swiss X YG “Disco” sneaker is available exclusively on Foot Locker’s website and retails for $120.

