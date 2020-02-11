ARTSY-CRAFTY: Yoox Net-a-porter is among the supporting partners of the upcoming “Homo Faber: Crafting a More Human Future” exhibition organized by the Geneva-based nonprofit Michelangelo Foundation for Creativity and Craftsmanship and bowing at Venice’s Fondazione Giorgio Cini next fall.

Running Sept. 10 to Oct. 11, the exhibit is aimed at showcasing, promoting and eventually preserving international crafts in different fields, this time focusing on European and Japanese talents, as well as on the interconnections between the two countries.

Covering a 43,055-square-foot space, the Fondazione Giorgio Cini, located on Venice’s San Giorgio island, will house 17 exhibition spaces, each dedicated to a particular craft, with displays designed by guest curators, architects and artists including Robert Wilson, Jean Blanchaert, Michele De Lucchi and Stefano Boeri, among others.

YNAP will be at the center of one of the rooms in the exhibition showcasing the outputs of the Modern Artisan project it unveiled late last year in partnership with Prince Charles’ foundation, as reported. The Anglo-Italian alliance is aimed at supporting young artisans by marrying artisanal and data-driven design. The project brought together six students from Italy’s Politecnico di Milano and six U.K. graduates to work on design projects and undergo training that will help them gain employment in the future. The final collection for men and women, which will be brought to market in mid-2020 across all YNAP platforms, will be displayed in Venice.

“The real enemy of arts and crafts is not technology but ignorance,” Alberto Cavalli, executive manager of the Swiss foundation, said during a press presentation held Tuesday. “A lot of the artisans struggle because not many people know what they can actually do.”

Other international companies active in the luxury sector are at the center of the “Details: Genealogies of Ornament” display curated by exhibition-maker Judith Clark, who shortlisted 15 highly skilled manufacturers including Cartier, Hermès, Salvatore Ferragamo, Azzedine Alaïa, Valextra, Serapian and specialty atelier Lemarié, part of Chanel’s Paraffection subsidiary. Artisans from each firm will show visitors the painstaking techniques behind their particular craft.

“Despite collaborating with a number of renowned companies, ‘Homo Faber’ is intended to showcase the work and know-how behind each craft rather than singing the praises of these firms,” Cavalli noted.

Founded by South African businessman Johann Rupert, chairman of luxury group Compagnie Financière Richemont, which controls YNAP, and Franco Cologni, an Italian entrepreneur who has held several c-suite roles within jeweler Cartier, the Michelangelo Foundation has partnered with the Fondazione Cologni dei Mestieri d’Arte, Fondazione Giorgio Cini and the Japan Foundation on the Venice exhibition.

The first iteration of “Homo Faber” was held in 2018 and drew 70,000 visitors.