Yohji Gets Animated, Moose Knuckles and Morissette, Miaou’s Family Dinner

Y WAY TO HELL: Yohji Yamamoto is collaborating with anime series “Hell’s Paradise” via his genderless and “ageless” label Ground Y.

Dropping Friday, the limited-edition capsule collection spans 13 items. Most are tops embellished with flower and butterfly motifs, key elements of the “Hell’s Paradise” universe. Some garments have characters’ faces peeking out.

Prices on Yamamoto’s global online store range from $114 for an ear cuff shaped like a gnarly hand to $816 for an oversized shirt with a ghostly print.

A shirt with a ghostly print from the Ground Y X Hell’s Paradise capsule collection. Courtesy of Yohji Yamamoto

Crunchyroll, the anime platform that streams “Hell’s Paradise,” is supporting the launch online in Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. The capsule will also be sold online and in stores in Japan.

The anime series, adapted from the acclaimed manga created by Yuji Kaku, follows a group of criminals and executioners that are sent to a remote island to retrieve an “Elixir of Life.”

Crunchyroll counts anime and manga fans across more than 200 countries, and streams many series in multiple languages.

Fans have been assured there will be a second season of “Hell’s Paradise” — and now they will have something special to wear for the new episodes.

Yamamoto, who marked 50 years in fashion last year, has collaborated with a diverse array of brands recently, including Supreme, Neighborhood and New Era. — MILES SOCHA

MOOSE’S CELEBRITY TEAM: Moose Knuckles has teamed with an array of celebrities for its fall 2023 collection campaign.

The Canadian luxury outerwear brand revealed its upcoming fall campaign on Monday featuring the likes of musician Alanis Morissette, professional skateboarder Beatrice Domond, “Euphoria” actor Javon Walton, Toronto-based musician Mustafa the Poet and model Shy.

“Moose Knuckles is a modern and forward-thinking Canadian luxury label that is street-meets-haute,” Morissette said. “As a young artist singing from the age of nine in my hometown of Ottawa, I felt surrounded by a quality of expressing that was androgynous and brazen. I am very happy to be working with a brand that understands the importance of raw and visceral expression being brought to the world. Moose Knuckles lives by this commitment and honors it in their designs.”

Alanis Morissette for Moose Knuckles Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

The campaign stars are seen modeling an array of Moose Knuckles’ outerwear offerings in neutrals, bold colors and metallics.

“For the Moose Knuckles’ fall 2023 campaign, we return to the streets,” said artistic director Carlos Nazario. “On our bustling, energetic, wild, irreverent and beautiful stomping grounds where anything can happen, we encounter our creative community on a daily basis. Our endlessly inspiring urban tribe are the protagonists of this campaign. People like Alanis Morissette, Mustafa the Poet, Javon Walton, Beatrice Domond and Shy truly embody the Moose Knuckles spirit of boldness, fearlessness, passion and talent.”

Moose Knuckles’ fall 2023 collection is the brand’s most expansive to date. The collection offers new versions of the Moose Knuckes’ bestselling Bunny jacket and a wider range of lighter-weight jackets and parkas. The collection will be available to purchase at Moose Knuckles’ stores and online starting Tuesday. — LAYLA ILCHI

ALL IN THE FAMILY: “We’re having a family dinner tonight, OK?” said Gabbriette Bechtel.

The model — Instagram’s favorite home chef — was behind the evening’s menu at Alexia Elkaim’s intimate Miaou dinner party in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday.

“It’s such a family dinner,” echoed Hayley Fredenburgh, sitting alongside Salem Mitchell in Elkaim’s backyard.

Alexia Elkaim, Sarah Staudinger and Niki Takesh. Gilbert Flores for WWD

The designer opened her home for the night to toast the end of summer, bringing out a group of about 40 close friends that included Staud’s Sarah Staudinger, Juliette Labelle, Fai Khadra, Isa Berland, Indiana Piorek, EJ Ellison, Alana Mesica, Mui-Hai Chu and Levi Dylan.

“We just want to say thank you everyone for coming tonight,” said Eric Best, cofounder and chief executive officer of Miaou, before a toast. “Thank you, Gabbriette, for being part of the Miaou community since Day One.”

EJ Ellison and Salem Mitchell Gilbert Flores for WWD

Bechtel appears in the brand’s new campaign, “L’Americaine in Paris.”

“What are you wearing?” the muse had been asked earlier.

“Miaou,” she purred in the brand’s new “Nina” dress.

Everyone wore Miaou.

“I feel like I have to be casual, because it’s my house,” Elkaim said, complemented for her look — a denim set.

Daniel Gendelman and Juliette Labelle Gilbert Flores for WWD

“We’ve got the latex going,” Natalie Hewitt said with Yasmin Moon, both in the shiny, black material.

Known for its Paris-meets-Los Angeles sensibility, Miaou reflects Elkaim’s personal background living in both cities — with her skills honed at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she met Best. It was in 2017 that she launched her brand, first designing denim trousers inspired by a vintage find. That spring, her pinstripe pants brought her fast attention, worn by Bella Hadid first, as well as Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner. The line has since expanded with corsets, dresses and swimwear, using luxury fabrications while pulling from the ’90s and 2000s.

Surrounded by twinkling candlelight, guests mingled in the open air drinking spicy margaritas before being served basil pistou with fried capers, drizzled on gluten-free bread; Bibb salad; seared English peas and snow peas with asparagus in potato creme broth and salmon roe, with a main of butterflied skillet chicken and roasted cauliflower.

“This is the perfect setting,” said Devin Brugman, of Monday Swimwear, eyeing the dinner table. “And so romantic.”

“Yes, we’re getting married to each other,” Bechtel smiled. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

MORE FROM MOSS: Maje has teamed with “It” girl model Lila Moss, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, for a new exclusive collection. Lila is the new fall 2023 ambassador for the brand, and in honor of the partnership, they have released the Maje x Lila Moss collection inspired by the spirit of London and British style.

Lila Moss for Maje. courtesy photo

Born and raised in London, Lila wanted to do something different from her past ad campaign and fashion projects. For the collaboration, she and Maje took a more maximalist approach to things inspired by her hometown.

The collection includes intarsia-print sweaters, studded appliqué belts and ballet flats, tweed jackets, crystal-embellished miniskirts, bell bottom jeans, asymmetric-waistline pleated skirts, sparkling minidresses and sequin cocktail dresses. The full collection is now available on Maje’s website at us.maje.com.

Lila Moss for Maje. courtesy photo

Lila began following in her mother Kate Moss’ model steps in 2018 when she made her modeling debut for Marc Jacobs Beauty. The brand took to Instagram and shared a photo of her wearing a bold purple cat-eye look shot by David Sims.

Lila Moss for Maje. courtesy photo

Lila Moss is signed to her mother’s eponymous agency, the Kate Moss Agency, which has many notable talents on its roster, including Rita Ora, Stella Maxwell and Jordan Barrett.

This year has been a transitional phase for Maje. In March, the brand named Elina Kousourna its new chief executive officer. Maje is owned by SMCP, which also owns Sandro, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac.

Maje is SMCP group’s second biggest brand in terms of turnover. In July, the company also reported its sales in China have rebounded, with sales up 53 percent year-over-year boosting overall sales by 8.7 percent. — KRISTOPHER FRASER

WHAT’S THE SCOOP: Designer and brand collaborations span a spectrum of categories far beyond the fashion sector. However expansive that frontier might be, one area that is not overpopulated is artisanal ice cream.

Excluding Lela Rose, who would occasionally churn her own ice cream and sell it with her children from a window of their TriBeCa apartment in the summer, fashion-backed ice cream has never really been a thing. That notwithstanding, Jeni’s Ice Cream and Lonely Ghost have joined forces for a co-branded Double Dough ice cream flavor and a sprinkling of apparel.

The flavor consists of chocolate chip cookie dough in a buttery brown sugar custard with a dash of molasses and sea salt. The Lonely Ghost-made capsule is comprised of two T-shirts, a sweatshirt and a hat — all with affirmative messages. The combination is meant to highlight a “Melt in the Moment” mantra, as in carpe diem.

Like the Jeni’s Double Dough ice cream once the collaborative Lonely Ghost apparel sells out — that’s it. Photo Courtesy

Although the owners of each company did not know one another personally, they have a shared sensibility of positivity. Now a James Beard winner, Jeni Britton started Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream in 2002 with an emphasis on the creative input and direct and fair trade ingredients. Four years ago, India Blue Severe and Bronson Christensen dreamed up Lonely Ghost as an experiential lifestyle brand. Jeni’s and Lonely Ghost first connected last year when the ice cream maker relaunched its Sunshine flavor with a campaign that was designed to drum up discussion about Mental Health Awareness Month. Both brands are big on positivity and community engagement. With that in mind, they have debuted Jeni’s first cookie dough ice cream, Double Dough.

Two T-shirts are part of the limited run Jeni’s 8 Lonely Ghost assortment. Photo Courtesy

Like the ice cream, the clothing is a limited run with an emphasis on self-love, soul searching and living life on your own terms. To spread that message, Lonely Ghost hosted a pop-up event at the Jeni’s Connors Park scoop shop in Chicago on Wednesday with special offers. Online shoppers can find the apparel on Lonely Ghost’s site with retail prices ranging from $39 to $129. The more affordable Double Dough is being sold via Jeni’s Scoop Shops and via its site. — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

A NEW ‘NEU’ YORK: High Snobiety is continuing its series of fashion week pop-ups with its first hosted in New York City.

The media and lifestyle company on Monday revealed its “Neu York” initiative, which will debut on Sept. 7 in conjunction with New York Fashion Week. The initiative includes a pop-up shop, which is located at 21 Greene Street, events and shoppable experiences. The pop-up will be open from Sept. 8 to 10.

“The main goal [of ‘Neu York’] is to come to New York City as High Snobiety being the host to a portfolio of partners that we are really honored to have worked with on this, to meet the community, to bring energy, but also to receive energy,” said Hendrik Jürgens, vice president of brand energy at High Snobiety. “Coming from the digital space, we have a large community and it’s key for us to meet them in the physical space to go beyond what we do online. That’s why these kinds of projects are so key for us.”

“Neu York” is High Snobiety’s latest pop-up experience linked to fashion week. While this is the company’s first initiative for New York Fashion Week, it has hosted pop-ups for Paris Fashion Week, Milan Design Week and Berlin Fashion Week, among other events.

Styles from High Snobiety’s “Neu York” initiative. Courtesy of High Snobiety

The New York pop-up is meant to celebrate culture and style with a retail component. The pop-up will offer High Snobiety’s collaborations with the likes of menswear designer Willy Chavarria, workwear retailer Dave’s New York, hip-hop group De La Soul and Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus, among others.

The pop-up will also sell styles from High Snobiety’s new fashion line, HS05, which offers streetwear-inspired pieces across apparel and accessories.

“When it comes to the collaborations and the clothing we produce with our partners, it’s an ongoing process of learning how to do things better,” Jürgens said. “Simply what we do as a whole [at High Snobiety], we’ve come a long way and we’re reached a greater level. We’re ready to show this to the community in the right way.” — L.I.