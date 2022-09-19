×
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Yohji Yamamoto Teams with Supreme Again Ahead of 50th Anniversary

The capsule, featuring motifs from the Japanese gaming franchise "Tekken," will go on sale from Thursday.

A look from the Yohji Yamamoto
A look from the Yohji Yamamoto collboration with Supreme, releasing ahead of the brand's 50th Anniversary. Courtesy

Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto, marking his 50th anniversary in fashion this year, is releasing his second collaboration with cult streetwear brand Supreme this week.

The collection includes leather jackets and pants, bomber jackets, parkas, suits, sweaters, shirts, hoodies, cargo pants, t-shirts, beanies, Dr. Martens®1461 3-Eye shoes, and skateboards. 

The capsule will go on sale from Thursday in Supreme stores in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Milan, and Berlin.

It will be available in Supreme stores in Japan and select Yohji Yamamoto stores worldwide from Saturday.

A black bomber from the Yohji Yamamoto x Supreme collaboration. Freelancer

Many of the styles feature original artwork from the Japanese gaming franchise “Tekken,” meaning iron fist in English.

A black bomber, for example, comes with a demon motif at the front, while a shirt comes with the faces of the characters in the game, and the word “Saiko,” meaning the best in English, at the back.

A shirt from the Yohji Yamamoto x Supreme collaboration with the word “Saiko,” meaning the best in English, at the back. Freelancer

Yamamoto first collaborated with Supreme in 2020.

At the time, the brand called him “one of the most influential fashion designers living and working today,” and lauded how Yamamoto “blazed a new path forward with masterful draping and playful androgyny” and “continues to break barriers between catwalk and street, luxury and sport, tradition and the avant-garde.”

Following Supreme’s high-profile 2017 collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the luxury world has been keen to embrace the VP Corp.-owned brand.

Last year alone, the street brand label released capsules with Emilio Pucci, Tiffany & Co., and Missoni. It has also teamed with Rimowa, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Junya Watanabe on additional collaborations.

A look from the Yohji Yamamoto x Supreme collaboration Freelancer

