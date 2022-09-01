×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of Y’s

A capsule collection features photos by Max Vadukul.

Max Vadukul for Y's
A collage of Y's campaign images by Max Vadukul. Max Vadukul

CAPTURING THE MOMENT: Yohji Yamamoto is marking the 50th anniversary of his first brand Y’s by revisiting fashion moments by British photographer Max Vadukul, who has been shooting for the Japanese designer since the ’80s.

Eight images, some assembled into collages, will appear on a capsule collection of T-shirts to be released in November. However, four of them will be pre-sold exclusively at the Y’s store on Ometesando in Tokyo from Friday.

The images derive from six collections done between 1999 and 2002, and Vadukul and creative director Claudio Dell’Olio reworked them so they would look cool on clothes.

Yamamoto’s art director Marc Ascoli conscripted Vadukul even before he had an agent, with his first assignment capturing Y’s fall 1984 collection out on the streets of New York. Prized for his reportage and portraits, Vadukul would later become a staff photographer at The New Yorker. He has also shot for a host of fashion and culture magazines, including French Vogue, Italian Vogue, Interview, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Egoiste and Town & Country.

According to Y’s, the exercise proves the timelessness and everyday nature of Yamamoto’s designs: “Spontaneous images of people’s lives, where Y’s clothes just exist alongside them.”

A look from the Y’s capsule collection made from archive images.
Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Hot Summer Bags

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad