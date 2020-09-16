MILAN — Yoox has a knack for young, unspoiled fashion talents and it is committed to supporting them. The e-tailer is launching a capsule collection developed by Parsons BFA Fashion Design graduate Sharon Cho, the recipient of the 2019 Yooxygen Award.

The initiative is part of the e-commerce platform’s ongoing commitment in sustainable fashion and a result of the partnership signed with the New School’s Parsons School of Design in 2017. In particular, after scooping up the Yooxygen Award, Cho took part in a six-month internship at the company’s headquarters in Milan and conceived this sustainable collection, which will be sold exclusively on Yoox starting from Sept. 16.

For the capsule, the designer has been thinking about sustainability and timelessness in fashion. Drawing inspiration from traditional tropes of masculinity and femininity, Cho developed a versatile collection of everyday pieces injected with tailoring details. The six-look lineup for both men and women comprises long overcoats in different fabrics that feature detachable panels to adjust the length. A chic beige version for men is embellished with an embossed origami-style geometric motif on the back, while women’s styles come cinched at the waist with a buckled belt.

The lineup is mainly realized in eco-friendly fabrics.

“They are versatile pieces, with which I tried to convey a responsible attitude and trigger a positive impact in the fashion industry,” said Cho. “I’m sure consumers will appreciate the collection for its elegant silhouettes but also for the chosen materials and for having contributed to turn the planet into a more sustainable place.”

The capsule collection reinforces the e-tailer’s commitment to sustainability carried out through its Yooxygen social and environmentally conscious platform that was launched to promote sustainable fashion practices through education and collaborations.