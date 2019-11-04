Federico Marchetti

MY OWN AVATAR: Yoox hopes to take its YooxMirror AI-powered virtual styling functionality, the first in the sector, to the next level.

Users of the Yoox App, which was introduced last year, were able to play with the e-tailer’s product offering by creating unique styles that were sported by an avatar called Daisy. But starting today they will be able to create their own digital avatar by taking a selfie or uploading an image.

The functionality, called YooxMirror Reloaded, mixes AI and Augmented Reality technologies, and was developed in-house by the company’s research and development team.

The new YooxMirror reloaded functionality

“Before Yoox, in 1999 you could only try on items in the changing room of a boutique, then with Yoox, your home became the new changing room. And now, with the YooxMirror, you can try on the clothes virtually,” said Yoox Net-a-porter Group chairman Federico Marchetti. “I’m proud of the pioneering innovations our talented R&D team continues to make to give our customers a truly memorable and interactive experience.”

Every week, YooxMirror Reloaded will give access to 250 products organized in nine fashion themes presented on the app with a “stories” format. The technology behind the app actually brings together merchandising insights with algorithms that can detect visual elements such as pattern or color on a product image and Deep Learning Networks, which can pick up product attributes and then select matching items.

