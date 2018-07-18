THE ARCHIVE COMES ALIVE: Yoox Net-a-porter is investing in education and the younger generations through a partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing that will make rare fashion-show footage available to the educational market.

YNAP has worked with Bloomsbury to digitize its runway archive collection between 1979 and 2003, before shows were automatically digitized. The result is more than 3,000 videos and hundreds of hours of footage that offer a window into fashion history and a new way for students to examine the evolution of the catwalk over the years, key collections and individual designers’ work.

The footage is supported by scholarly articles and video descriptions to make the archive easily discoverable. All accompanying content has been curated by Dr. Valerie Steele, fashion historian and director of the museum at Fashion Institute of Technology.

“We have always known the value of the archive to the educational community. It provides a great link to the future,” said Tara Tierney, YNAP’s digital collections curator.

Kathryn Earle, managing director at Bloomsbury Digital Resources, said the footage highlights the impact of some of the most influential designers of the period including the Antwerp Six, Rei Kawakubo and Hussein Chalayan.

“It spans more than two decades of London, Paris, New York and Milan runway shows and includes absolutely priceless footage, such as Alexander McQueen’s 1992 Jack the Ripper graduate show, Jean Paul Gaultier’s controversial Rabbi Chic show, extraordinary Westwood and rare Galliano, as well as the radical Belgian Martin Margiela. It is an absolute treasure trove for fashion students and researchers as well as anyone interested in broader cultural and aesthetic trends of the period. It’s a miracle that this footage has survived,” she said.

The resource will be made available in 2019 via Bloomsbury Fashion Central, a digital hub that provides an array of teaching resources from e-books to video content and museum images.