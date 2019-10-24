LOVE&STYLE: Sharing is the essence of every successful love affair.

Online retailer Yoox is partnering with Italian shoemaker Superga on a footwear capsule collection that nods to the South Korean phenomenon of “couple twinning,” which refers to couples wearing matching outfits.

The lineup offers five different styles, all available in a men’s and women’s version. For example, a laced-up mule design crafted from the signature Superga canvas is done in pale pink for her and dark blue for him; a black version features an allover snakeskin print on the women’s style while the same pattern peppers subtler details on the men’s shoe; a corduroy design comes in lilac and gray for women’s and men’s, respectively.

Even if the couple twinning trend is gaining traction in other countries, including China, Japan and most recently the U.S., the Superga x Yoox capsule collection specifically wanted to celebrate South Korea with a white style decorated with finger hearts, the country’s symbol for love.

An ad campaign promoting the collaboration is fronted by Irene Kim, a Korean-American model, beauty and fashion blogger, and television personality who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

The model and influencer appears in a range of images photographed against highly saturated backdrops while in the video campaign, Kim and a fictitious partner are seen enjoying different fragments of their everyday life, from the moment they wake up through work time, lunch and sport activities, until they are eventually reunited wearing matching shoes.

The collection, which will be exclusively sold through the e-commerce platform starting Friday, retails at between $84 and $156.