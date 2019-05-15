MILAN — Yoox is launching a sustainable capsule collection dubbed Amendment x Yoox and developed by Parsons BFA Fashion Design graduate Marissa Petteruti, winner of the 2018 Yooxygen Award.

The initiative is part of the e-commerce platform’s ongoing commitment in sustainable fashion and a result of the partnership signed with the Parsons School of Design in 2017. In particular, after scooping up the Yooxygen Award, Petteruti took part in a six-month internship at the e-tailer’s headquarters in Milan and conceived this sustainable collection, which will be sold exclusively on Yoox starting from May 16.

For the capsule, the designer worked on the concept of the uniform, as a way to fill gaps among different individuals, and versatility. The result is a 11-item unisex and streetwear collection comprising T-shirts, hoodies, jeans and sneakers, enhanced by convertible shapes. For instance, jeans can be turned into jackets and tops into sweatpants thanks to a range of zippers.

The lineup is mainly realized in organic cotton and denim, which was treated with a new laser technology reproducing different washes in order to limit the use of water and avoid chemical processes.

“The awareness surrounding sustainability in fashion is increasing and therefore to create garments and accessories with reduced impact on the environment is getting more and more important for designers,” Petteruti said. “It’s our responsibility to change our approach, integrating sustainability into production.”

The “Amendment x Yoox” capsule also intends to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Yooxygen, the e-tailer’s social and environmentally conscious platform that was launched to promote sustainable fashion practices through education and collaborations.