FRANCA SOZZANI’S COLLECTION: Starting Feb. 11, a selection of Franca Sozzani’s private collection of designer pieces will be available on Yoox.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the new Franca Sozzani Fund for Preventive Genomics at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard, established by Francesco Carrozzini, photographer and film director, and the son of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia.

Carrozzini liaised with his friend Federico Marchetti, founder of Yoox, and decided to donate his mother’s collection to the e-tailer, which will carry 397 ready-to-wear and haute couture pieces, as well as 190 accessories.

The selection will reflect Sozzani’s career and fashion choices over almost three decades and will be presented through five categories: The Eclectic, The Black Tale, The Londoner, The Unconventional and The Dream Dimension.

Sozzani, who died of lung cancer in December 2016, dedicated her life to supporting fashion and creativity but also channeled her efforts in humanitarian projects around the world, which will live on through the Franca Sozzani Chair at Harvard Medical School. This will be set up within the next three years, thanks to a portion of the funds raised by the Yoox sale.

Sozzani organized Convivio in Milan to help fight AIDS and in 2012, she was appointed to the post of ambassador for the Fashion 4 Development program within the United Nations — a platform that aims to encourage fashion leaders to work on sustainable development initiatives. Sozzani was also U.N. Ambassador Against Hunger and she supported the European Institute of Oncology.

Carrozzini’s biography of his mother, “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” published by Assouline, will also be debuting globally on February 11 and be available on Yoox. In September 2016, a movie on her life directed by her son by the same title premiered and competed at the Venice Film Festival.