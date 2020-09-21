FAMILY AFFAIR: When Delfina Delettrez Fendi decided during the lockdown to accelerate the launch of her jewelry brand’s new web site, she couldn’t avoid finding inspiration in the powerful women of her family.

During the quarantine, she spent in the Roman house that her mother, Silvia Venturini Fendi, shares with her sisters Ilaria and Maria Teresa, Delettrez recruited her younger sister, Leonetta Luciano Fendi, and her cousins Nina Pons Fendi and Annabel Frisch Fendi to appear in a video she is launching today [Monday] to fete the new delfinadelettrez.com.

“It has been a great way to spend time together and know more about each other,” said Delettrez, who via the video’s playing with shadows, celebrated the grace and strength of feminine beauty. “During the lockdown, I felt a growing desire for real things and I thought that there wasn’t anything more real than filming the collection on some of the women of my family.”

According to Delettrez, the new site combines the digital needs of today’s world with something more human. In fact, while an online store offers a wide range of products from the brands, the “Meet Delfina” area enables the visitor to book a physical or video appointment with the designer. “The store in Rome has been closed until Sept. 14, but I have spent time there for one-on-one appointments with customers. I really love this part of my job and I hope to continue to expand it,” the designer said.

The site also features an area dedicated to made-to-order pieces, which cannot be directly purchased online but that can be ordered or that can serve as inspiration for bespoke creations.

Along with being busy with the launch of her brand’s new digital project, Delettrez is also working as ambassador for the David Lynch Foundation, which promotes the diffusion of transcendental meditation and that has recently opened its Italian branch office. This last is launching the “Heal the Healers Now” project, aimed at giving access to easy-to-learn meditation techniques to doctors and health workers in Tuscany’s Lucca area.