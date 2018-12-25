FAMILY SPIRIT: Royals young and old came out in force for the Christmas Day church service at St. Magdalene’s church near Queen Elizabeth’s country estate in Sandringham, England.

This was Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s, first Christmas as the wife of Prince Harry.

She arrived wearing a Victoria Beckham navy coat and midi knit dress, showing off her baby bump. She paired it with a feathered hat and a modernist, structured clutch bag, also designed by Beckham.

The Duchess of Cambridge – who walked beside the newly married couple with Prince William – wore a more classic burgundy coat by British designer Catherine Walker, with a matching headband and Jimmy Choo pointed-toe pumps.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the latter with her new husband Jack Brooksbank, were also among the churchgoers.

They greeted members of the public, who also attended, and shared holiday wishes.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Philip didn’t attend. Both are fighting a winter cold.

As per tradition, the royal family had a black tie dinner on Christmas Eve, where they exchanged presents. They will also get together for Christmas lunch at Sandringham, the Queen’s country estate in Norfolk.