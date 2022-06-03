Royal Wives Pick Dior, Emilia Wickstead for Platinum Jubilee Service

LONDON – Britain’s young royals kept it bright, opting for brands including Dior and Emilia Wickstead, for a service of thanksgiving on Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years as monarch.

The service, which the queen decided not to attend due to recent mobility problems, took place on the second day of the long Platinum Jubilee weekend.

On Thursday the queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with members of her family to watch the Trooping the Colour parade, and a Royal Air Force fly-past in her honor.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. AP

On Friday at the service of thanksgiving, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale yellow dress with a fold detail at the front by Emilia Wickstead. Her matching hat was by Philip Treacy.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who arrived earlier with her husband Prince Harry, wore a belted coat from Dior with a bright white hat.

The outfit was from the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2022 collection, according to the company. Dior described the color as “greige” and said the outfit was composed of a long trench coat and skirt in wool and silk, with an organza shirt.



The Duchess of Sussex wore Dior gloves, shoes and a hat designed by Stephen Jones. The St. Paul’s service was the first public engagement this weekend for the couple, who are no longer working royals and who live in California.

They attended the Trooping the Colour on Thursday, but did not make a public appearance. Before entering the church on Friday, the couple chatted briefly with the Lord Mayor of London on the steps before sitting down near Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their husbands.

Princess Beatrice of York

arrives at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday for the Platinum Jubilee service. AP

Other guests in attendance included Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson and former British Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Tony Blair and their spouses. Labour leader Keir Starmer was there, too, as were members of the government cabinet.

Earlier this week, on the eve of the Jubilee celebrations, the queen said she continues “to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and I hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at St. Paul’s Cathedral. AP

On Friday, according to the order of service, the Dean of St. Paul’s, Dr. David Ison, asked the congregation to give thanks to the queen’s “faithful and dedicated service” over 70 years.

“We rejoice in the diverse and varied lives of all those whom she serves, and in the beauty and abundance of the world in which we live,” he said.

The four-day Jubilee weekend will wrap on Sunday afternoon with a pageant on the Mall that aims to pay homage to the queen’s life and career.