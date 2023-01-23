×
Youssef Marquis Is Launching a Namesake Communications Agency

The public relations veteran of Louis Vuitton and Givenchy has LVMH as his first and principal client.

Youssef Marquis agency
Youssef Marquis © Martin Parr/MAGNUM PHOTOS

MARQUIS MARK: Youssef Marquis, who recently wrapped an eventful one-year stint as Louis Vuitton’s fashion communications director, is setting up a namesake agency — with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as his first and principal client.

Called Marquis, it will specialize in communications consulting for brands and talents across fashion and luxury.

In addition to advising various LVMH maisons on communications, image and celebrity relations, Marquis plans to take on a select list of other clients that could include emerging designers, established brands, media properties and international talents and celebrities.

A popular, peripatetic figure on the international fashion scene, Marquis has spent most of his career at LVMH, headlined by a 13-year tenure at Givenchy, where he held the position of worldwide communications director for seven years.

He straddled two very different Givenchy creative directors — Riccardo Tisci and Clare Waight Keller — and helped bag major red-carpet moments for each, including Madonna’s Super Bowl performance in 2012 and Meghan Markle’s dress for her royal wedding in 2018.

Usually dressed head-to-toe in black and smiling broadly, Marquis is a graduate of the École des Hautes Études en Sciences de l’Information et de la Communication, a French communication and journalism school that is part of the Sorbonne university. He started his career at Lanvin, working with designer Alber Elbaz and ultimately specializing in celebrity relations.

A wiz on social media, he’s amassed 159,000 followers on his personal Instagram account, showcasing his workouts with “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins and mugging with the likes of Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Courtney Love, Melissa McCarthy and Tisci.

The Marquis agency officially opens Monday with offices in central Paris.

