YouTube.com/Fashion released programming Tuesday focused on Black leaders in fashion as part of its broader commitment to amplify Black voices and perspectives.

The platform spotlights 12 designers and fashion industry leaders, including Virgil Abloh, Grace Wales Bonner, Naomi Campbell, Stella Jean, Jerry Lorenzo, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Kenneth Nicholson, Tremaine Emory, Laduma Ngxokolo, Andrea Iyamah, Samuel Ross and Felisha Noel, and includes runway shows, films, interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

The programming can be found on a dedicated shelf on the fashion homepage, and is part of larger partnership efforts to elevate Black fashion leaders and grow their YouTube presence.

“This year has been an incredible moment for all industries, including fashion, to reflect on the ways it attends to diversity and representation,” said Derek Blasberg, head of fashion and beauty, YouTube.

“YouTube is the home for diverse voices and perspectives and we have a unique opportunity to use our platform to spotlight Black fashion talent and grow their audiences on YouTube. This past year alone, we’ve seen incredible content that lifts up diverse voices and the programming we’re debuting today and in the coming years builds upon this work. Now, more than ever, it’s vital to not only support but center on our Black creators, brands, designers and fashion professionals,” added Blasberg.

Among some of the programming is Off/White men’s fall 2020 collection designed by Abloh, the Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2021 show in Tokyo, designed by Abloh; A-Cold-Wall’s spring collection, designed by Samuel Ross, and “Thinkin Home,” a 2020 film by Jeano Edwards and Wales Bonner. In addition, fashion designer Felisha Noel shares her story of going from the finance industry to owner and founder of a Brooklyn-based women’s wear brand, Fe Noel.

