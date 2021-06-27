MUSICAL MESSAGE: The French singer-songwriter known as Yseult has been named an international spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris.

“I’m very proud to be able to share a message of peace, love, inclusivity and self-acceptance through L’Oréal Paris,” said Yseult, in a statement. “Being a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson feels like opening the gates of beauty to all. It means that my voice matters, that the voices of all women matter and especially that the voices of women like me are heard. It’s a message of self-confidence: Believe in yourselves, don’t ever give up, and trust your sorority.”

“Yseult sings for her generation and the generations to follow,” said Délphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L’Oréal Paris, in the statement. “By becoming an independent artist and using the power of her songwriting to overcome barriers, she leads a path for other women with the message: Be exactly who you are.”

The 26-year-old has been in the music industry for eight years. Her biggest hit is “Corps” (or “Body”), which is about self-love and -pride. That track went gold, with 15 million streams. Yseult won the Best Female Revelation of 2021 award in France’s Victoires de la Musique competition.

Alongside being a singer-songwriter she wears other hats, too, including as a manager, producer and record label owner.

“Passionately vocal against discrimination, racism and other forms of injustice, the artist calls for the world to be an ally, and for greater representation in the cultural landscape, while reminding audiences of the legitimacy of Black people’s anger,” said L’Oréal Paris.

“She also speaks up against the fat-shaming she has experienced, calling for greater body diversity in the public space,” the brand continued.

Yseult is about to kick off a world tour.

She joins the team of L’Oréal Paris ambassadors that includes Kate Winslet, Jane Fonda, Céline Dion, Elle Fanning and Amber Heard.

