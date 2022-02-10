YSL Beauty Reveals Indya Moore as Latest U.S. Brand Ambassador

YSL Beauty has tapped Indya Moore as its latest U.S. brand ambassador.

The news comes as the second part of the brand’s 2022 plan “to celebrate individuality and modernity through unique, empowered talent in the U.S.”

“Bigger. Bolder. Better. That’s my philosophy in life and what I will carry into this partnership with YSL Beauty,” Moore said in a statement. “We share a passion for superior beauty products that let a person express themselves powerfully and authentically, and I’m thrilled to take on this new journey and participate in this new wave for YSL Beauty.”

Moore will kick off their new ambassadorship with a series of campaigns premiering YSL Beauty’s new Lash Clash Mascara, which features the brand’s biggest mascara brush to date and is said to deliver more than 200 percent more volume to the lashes.

Indya Moore for YSL Beauty. Courtesy of YSL Beauty

They will be featured in a series of campaign content that will be used across their own social media channels, YSL Beauty’s digital platforms and in U.S. media campaigns.

Earlier this week, “Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira was named as a U.S. ambassador for YSL Beauty in the brand’s efforts to reach a larger Gen Z audience.

Moore, who identifies as nonbinary, is best known for their role as Angel Evangelista in FX’s hit show “Pose,” which has received critical acclaim since it premiered in 2018. Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez also starred in the show, with both of them winning awards for their performances.

READ MORE HERE:

YSL Beauty Taps Barbie Ferreira as U.S. Brand Ambassador

Zoë Kravitz Teams With YSL Beauty on Lipstick Line

EXCLUSIVE: Lenny Kravitz Fronting YSL’s Y Scent Franchise