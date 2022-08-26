Lil Nas X Brings His ‘Campness’ to YSL Beauty With New Lipstick and an Unreleased Track in Debut as U.S. Brand Ambassador

Lil Nas X has been tapped as YSL Beauty’s newest U.S. brand ambassador.

On Friday, it was announced that the award-winning rapper-songwriter will represent the brand’s makeup and fragrance. The campaign will feature a never-heard-before and unreleased track with Lil Nas X posing in the desert wearing products by YSL Beauty.

“Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beauté’s vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold,” said Laetitia Raoust, U.S. general manager of YSL Beauty. “The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X’s unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty.”

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty. Zamar Velez/Courtesy of YSL Beauty

As part of his role as ambassador, the artist will be featured in a series of content to be used on YSL Beauty’s digital platforms and in media campaigns throughout the U.S., supporting the label’s makeup as well as its iconic and bestselling men’s fragrance, Y.

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté — they’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world,” Lil Nas X said. “Shoutout to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.”

The campaign also premiered YSL Beauty’s newest lip product Rouge Pur Couture: The Bold, as well as its latest eye innovation, Lash Clash Mascara.

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty. Zamar Velez/Courtesy of YSL Beauty

“Lil Nas X mirrors YSL Beauté values and our mission — he is committed to changing the world around him and to push boundaries. He is a true driver of societal evolution,” said Stephan Bezy, international general manager of YSL Beauty. “We admire his disruptive mindset, his dedication to his passion, artistic expression and ultra-creative vision. We love that he’s so engaged and stands for renewed codes beyond the limitations of traditional society. He embodies and inspires the young and future generations.”

Lil Nas X will join a star-studded lineup of brand ambassadors for YSL Beauty, complementing Troye Sivan, Indya Moore and Barbie Ferreira.