×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

New Arrivals and Returnees Flock to Provisional Paris Schedule

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 20.8% Growth in First-half Sales

Business

Farfetch Rides the Luxury Market’s Momentum Even in the Era of Uncertainty

Lil Nas X Brings His ‘Campness’ to YSL Beauty With New Lipstick and an Unreleased Track in Debut as U.S. Brand Ambassador

The award-winning rapper and songwriter will be the luxury company’s latest spokesperson for makeup and fragrance.

Lil Nas X named as YSL
Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty. Zamar Velez/Courtesy of YSL Beauty

Lil Nas X has been tapped as YSL Beauty’s newest U.S. brand ambassador. 

On Friday, it was announced that the award-winning rapper-songwriter will represent the brand’s makeup and fragrance. The campaign will feature a never-heard-before and unreleased track with Lil Nas X posing in the desert wearing products by YSL Beauty

“Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beauté’s vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold,” said Laetitia Raoust, U.S. general manager of YSL Beauty. “The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X’s unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty.”

Related Galleries

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty. Zamar Velez/Courtesy of YSL Beauty

As part of his role as ambassador, the artist will be featured in a series of content to be used on YSL Beauty’s digital platforms and in media campaigns throughout the U.S., supporting the label’s makeup as well as its iconic and bestselling men’s fragrance, Y. 

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté — they’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world,” Lil Nas X said. “Shoutout to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.” 

The campaign also premiered YSL Beauty’s newest lip product Rouge Pur Couture: The Bold, as well as its latest eye innovation, Lash Clash Mascara. 

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty. Zamar Velez/Courtesy of YSL Beauty

“Lil Nas X mirrors YSL Beauté values and our mission — he is committed to changing the world around him and to push boundaries. He is a true driver of societal evolution,” said Stephan Bezy, international general manager of YSL Beauty. “We admire his disruptive mindset, his dedication to his passion, artistic expression and ultra-creative vision. We love that he’s so engaged and stands for renewed codes beyond the limitations of traditional society. He embodies and inspires the young and future generations.”

Lil Nas X will join a star-studded lineup of brand ambassadors for YSL Beauty, complementing Troye Sivan, Indya Moore and Barbie Ferreira.

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Hot Summer Bags

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lil Nas X Brings 'Campness' to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad