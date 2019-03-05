The fashion industry is buzzing about sustainability and now there’s a crash course for those who want to do more than just talk about it.

The Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund has teamed with WeDesign Group Inc. to broaden the fund’s executive education in sustainable fashion program. While the program is geared for executives who work at Chinese companies that offer fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, it is free to anyone who is interested.

There will be an assortment of speakers tackling the enhanced curriculum. Naadam’s Matt Scanlan will address “Sustainable Business Models,” Timo Rissanen, associate dean of the School of Constructed Environments at Parsons School of Design, will explore “A Better Sustainable Future” and “The Caring Economy” author Toby Usnik will discuss “Corporate Social Responsibility.” Created in 2017, the CBCF Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion program is made possible through monies raised through the China Fashion Gala. This year’s edition will honor Jason Wu and will be held on May 1 at The Plaza hotel in New York.

Participants need to register on WeDesign’s site. All classes will be conducted in English with Chinese subtitles and a live chat. In addition, Chinese senior fashion executives can apply for the opportunity to spend five days in New York and to attend the Copenhagan Fashion Summit. Fifteen senior executives from Chinese fashion companies will be selected from the pool of applicants, according to a spokeswoman for the fund. Those who make the cut will learn about pushing the boundaries of sustainable fashion, during their visit to New York from April 29 to May 3.

Executives will also visit global brands that are making sustainability work, by visiting factories and stores where show sustainability is evident. The 15 executives will also meet with trend forecasters to learn what consumers want now and will want in the future. The group will also attend the China Fashion Gala.