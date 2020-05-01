Yuima Nakazato will today launch an online made-to-order program called Face to Face. The program allows customers to have a made-to-order garment without physically going out shopping via Nakazato’s web site at store.yuimanakazato.com.

The project enables the designer and client to cocreate a one-of-a-kind garment. The client will ship a white shirt of her or his own to Nakazato’s atelier in Tokyo. Nakazato himself will then communicate with the client online to reimagine it, redesign, and return it to them as a completely new garment.

When the garment is complete, Nakazato will publish it online with the client as the model.

Nakazato is offering this service in limited numbers, at no cost to the client.

An avant-garde designer, Nakazato is known for his experimental collections and challenging the way one thinks of clothing by creating revolutionary new fabrics from unusual sources.

“In this time of uncertainty, and with the world entering into an entirely unknown era, I kept asking myself what we, as a fashion brand, can do for our society,” said Nakazato, chief executive officer and creative director. “I have come to the conclusion that we should start delivering one-of-a-kind garments to people around the world in a new way.”

“To me, the essence of couture is personal interactions between a designer and a client. The dialogue used to take place in physical settings, but we will bring it online to make it available for many,” said Nakazato. “The current situation — where we have to keep physical distance from one another — made me realize the importance of building emotional connections among us,” he said.

“Garment making through dialogue may appear to be an inefficient process, yet it is a very human and primitive one,” he continued. “At the same time, I believe that this process will provide hope for a richer and more sustainable future by giving us the opportunity to reexamine the way garments are made today, where the act of making and that of wearing are cut apart. This project is an experiment for a new era. I hope that it inspires many of you as it did for me.”

Born in Tokyo and graduated from the Royal Academy in Antwerp, Nakazato presented his first Paris couture collection as an official guest designer selected by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in 2016, the second Japanese designer to be chosen in history and the first time in 12 years since Hanae Mori was on the official calendar.

