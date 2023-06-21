Yung Lean Teams Up for Lightning-fast Collaboration

IN THE FAST LANE: The Swedish music artist known as Yung Lean has gotten into the driver’s seat for a new collaboration.

Rapping and race car driving are fields known to push certain limits so it is fitting that the 26-year-old is leading a new campaign fusing two Swedish companies — Chimi and the race car manufacturer Koenigsegg. As part of Wednesday’s online rollout, there are lightweight titanium Forca-G sunglasses and a water-repellant breathable jacket in a Koenigsegg platform. The Forca-G shades retail for $600 and like the $1,800 jacket, are race car-inspired.

Born Jonatan Hastad, the singer and songwriter rose to fame as a teenager after his single “Ginseng Strip 2002” went viral via YouTube. The emo rap and cloud rap pioneer is said to have once worked at McDonalds and has many pursuits, including a noir rock opera. His dark leanings aren’t just fashion ones. A few years ago the musician won the horror-related Bram Stoker Medal of Cultural Achievement from Trinity College’s University Philosophical Society. Earlier this year the performer, who also releases music as Jonatan Leandoer127, lightened things up with the more lounge-inspired album “Sugar World.”

The rapper is in control of a new video for the collaboration. Photo Courtesy CHIMI

Started in Stockholm seven years ago, Chimi offers eyewear, ready-to-wear and accessories that are meant to appeal to what the brand calls “a fearless lifestyle.” Chimi has freestanding boutiques in Stockholm; Gothenburg, Sweden; and Paris, as well as distribution through such retailers as Ssense in Canada, Le Bon Marché in Paris, Tom Greyhound in Paris and Seoul, Browns and Selfridges in London, Rinascente in Milan and YME Universe in Oslo.

The musician headlines the new campaign. Photo Courtesy CHIMI

Earlier this month, the Koenigsegg Regera set a new world record for production cars, accelerating from zero to 400 kilometers per hour in 28.81 seconds.

In true racing fashion, the two Swedish brands are racing to rack up interest in the new collaboration, and racked up 35,400 views as of Tuesday afternoon via a shared video post on Instagram.