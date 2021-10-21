×
Yves Saint Laurent to Celebrate 60th Anniversary at Six Paris Museums

The late couturier's creations will be displayed alongside some of the art works that inspired them.

SIXTY TIMES SIX: To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the house of Yves Saint Laurent, the late couturier’s creations will be displayed at six major Paris museums alongside some of the art works that inspired them.

Imagine his 1965 Mondrian dress, juxtaposed with the Mondrian painting it references, at the Pompidou Center. Or a period-style polka-dot dress from 1986, displayed next to fragments of Claude Monet’s version of “Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe” at the Musée d’Orsay.

Similar pairings will be on show at the Paris Museum of Modern Art, the Louvre Museum, the Picasso Museum and the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in the French capital as part of the exhibition, titled “Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées” (“Yves Saint Laurent at the Museums”) scheduled to run from Jan. 29 to May 15, 2022.

The project is the brainchild of Moroccan curator Mouna Mekouar. “It will be the first of its kind, which is very, very, very exciting,” Madison Cox, president of the Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent Foundation, told WWD in March.

Saint Laurent showed his first collection under his own name in January 1962 at the age of 26, having made a sensational entrance into the world of Paris couture by succeeding Christian Dior at the helm of his namesake house following the founder’s death in 1957.

While some of Saint Laurent’s couture creations over the years directly mirrored works by the likes of Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso, art works and literature indirectly inspired almost everything he produced. The Musée d’Orsay will highlight the link between the designer and author Marcel Proust, as well as his exploration of gender codes.

Meanwhile, the Louvre will focus on Saint Laurent’s fascination with light, gold and the decorative arts through a dedicated section in the ornate Galerie d’Apollon, home to some of the museum’s most precious historical collections, including the French crown jewels.

The Saint Laurent Museum will present archival objects that illustrate the behind-the-scenes process of making the collections.

