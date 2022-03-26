Yves Saint Laurent Museum Names New Director

YSL MUSEUM APPOINTMENT: Elsa Janssen has been named director of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris by Madison Cox, president of the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

In her new role, which begins Monday, Janssen will focus on promoting the museum’s research and cultural projects, and oversee its operational and management direction.

“Elsa Janssen’s principal duties will include ensuring the prestige of the museum’s collection, positioning the museum as a forward-thinking institution and envisioning and implementing a program in line with today’s aesthetic and societal concerns,” said the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in a statement.

It added her nomination echoes a new phase in the institution’s development being put in place by Cox for the short and medium term, which includes the execution of a cultural policy signaling an upcoming reconfiguration of the museum spaces.

Janssen has spent her career in the art world. Most recently, starting in 2018 she created her own production company and codirected the Approche contemporary photography art fair in Paris. Janssen has collaborated with artists including Hans-Peter Feldman, Maurizio Cattelan, Alex Prager, Christian Lacroix and Xavier Veilhan.

She began her career at Galeries Lafayette, where for a decade Janssen served as director of the Galerie des Galeries cultural space in the Boulevard Haussmann flagship. She was also its director of all cultural events.

The Yves Saint Laurent Museum was inaugurated in 2017, at 5 Avenue Marceau on the French capital’s Right Bank. It currently is part of the “Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées” extravaganza that celebrates the fashion house’s 60th anniversary. Six major Paris museums are involved, including the Louvre Museum and Museum of Modern Art, where the late couturier’s creations are on display alongside some of the artworks that inspired them.

For more, see:

How to Visit the Yves Saint Laurent 60th Anniversary Exhibition

Yves Saint Laurent Dress Sells at Auction for 10 Times Pre-Sale Estimate

Catching Up With Madison Cox About Yves Saint Laurent Extravaganza, Gardening