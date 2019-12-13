BYE FLORENCE, HELLO MILAN: After six seasons of impactful presentations at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Z Zegna is making a soft comeback to Milan in January.

The Italian brand, which is focused on delivering smart and elegant men’s wardrobes fusing a sophisticated fashion aesthetic with high-tech innovation, will unveil its new fall 2020 lineup with one-on-one appointments at its Milanese showroom located on via Savona.

“After several seasons when Zegna presented its two collections, Ermenegildo Zegna XXX and Z Zegna, in Milan and Florence, respectively, we decided to focus on Milan and its fashion week, in a moment where the city returns to be the most important international destination for men’s fashion,” said Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori, explaining the decision.

While Sartori will meet journalists through personal appointments to illustrate the new Z Zegna collection, he will continue to stage a runway show to present the Ermenegildo Zegna XXX luxury men’s wear line. The show will take place the first evening of Milan Fashion Week, on Jan. 10 and it will immediately follow the Dsquared2 runway event, marking the Canadian-Italian brand’s 25th anniversary.