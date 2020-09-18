Zac Posen in his makeshift studio space alongside Central Park's Water Conservancy.

George Chinsee/WWD

On Thursday afternoon, Zac Posen set up a makeshift studio space alongside Central Park’s Water Conservancy for an impromptu draping display that served as a celebration of New York’s creative energy. He brought with him seven mannequins and yards of fabric to cut and drape, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind his signature special occasion gowns for passersby, including friend Katie Holmes, who stopped by early on to comment on the beautiful display. The presentation was meant to show vibrancy and joy, giving back and bringing energy to a city and people that have endured so much in the past few months. While unrelated to New York Fashion Week, which ended today, this creative spirit aligned with designers such as Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia, Veronica Beard and Kim Shui, who all celebrated New York’s resilience during this past week.

 

Zac Posen in his makeshift studio space alongside Central Park's Water Conservancy.  George Chinsee/WWD

 

Zac Posen in his makeshift studio space alongside Central Park's Water Conservancy.  George Chinsee/WWD

 

Zac Posen in his makeshift studio space alongside Central Park's Water Conservancy.  George Chinsee/WWD

